Recent Ohio State commit Caden Curry made a big promise on Tuesday that he will have to live up to when he puts on a Buckeyes uniform.

Curry, a four-star defensive end from Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind. did not like the fact that Michigan beat Ohio State this season. He has plans to change that.

"It won't happen again," Curry said in an interview with CBS Sports.

The Buckeyes have won 17 of the last 20 meetings against the Wolverines, but Michigan extended its all-time series lead to 59-52-6 with the dominant win on Nov. 27.

Curry chose to play for Ohio State over offers from Alabama, Indiana, Clemson and Oregon, among others. At Center Grove High School, he recorded 290 tackles with 83.5 tackles for loss and 28 sacks.

“I just felt like the coaches, Coach (Larry) Johnson had the best fit for me and Coach (Ryan) Day showed me the most love and they see me fit well in their program and I feel they can help me the most,” Curry told 247Sports.

The 250-pound Curry plans to enroll early at Ohio State after he plays in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 8.

