December 14, 2021
NCAAF
Clemson Makes Two Internal Hires to Fill Coordinator Roles

Author:
Clemson Helmet

Clemson made a pair of internal hires on Tuesday to fill the program's vacant offensive and defensive coordinator positions. 

Tigers quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter is being elevated to offensive coordinator. He will replace Tony Elliott, who was hired as Virginia's head coach on Dec. 10. Streeter has been an assistant at Clemson since 2015, and he played quarterback for the Tigers from 1995–99.  

Wes Goodwin will run the Tigers defense in 2022 after previously serving as a senior defensive assistant. Goodwin replaces Brent Venables, who was hired as Oklahoma's head coach on Dec. 6.

Next season will mark head coach Dabo Swinney's 15th year with Clemson. The Tigers are 149–36 under Swinney, tallying seven ACC titles and two national championships.

