Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler, TE Austin Stogner Transfer to South Carolina

Author:

In a year where several high-profile quarterbacks have entered the transfer portal, one of the biggest names on the move has announced his new home.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday night his commitment to South Carolina. Rattler, a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020, entered this season as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy. However, he struggled out of the gates and lost his starting job midway through the year.

Joining Rattler in Columbia is former Sooner tight end Austin Stogner, who logged 166 yards and three touchdowns in nine games as a junior this season.

SI Recommends

As a redshirt sophomore, Rattler completed 74.9% of his pass attempts for 1,483 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games. He was replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Caleb Williams, who was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.

As a freshman in 2020, Rattler threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 11 games, leading the Sooners to their sixth consecutive conference title and a win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl. He formed a good connection with Stogner, who had 26 receptions for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

The Gamecocks went 6–6 under first-year coach Shane Beamer, and struggled mightily in the passing game. The team cycled through three different quarterbacks, with none reaching the 1,000-yard mark.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

allegiant-stadium-raiders
NFL

Report: Las Vegas to Host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

The Super Bowl is heading to Sin City in February 2024.

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler
Play
College Football

Ewers to Texas, Rattler to South Carolina Resets Transfer QB Market

In historic year of proven commodities in the transfer market, the young Texan with the big arm kicks off dominos

Isaiah Thomas confronted a fan that screamed a profanity after a made free throw cost him a free Frosty.
NBA

Report: Thomas Signs With Nuggets G League Affiliate

Isaiah Thomas is eyeing a return to the NBA.

nfl logo
NFL

Report: NFL to Require Booster Shots for Staff After Wave of Positive Tests

The league sent a memo to all 32 teams requiring Tier 1 and 2 staff members to receive a booster shot by Dec. 27.

Urban Meyer coaching the Jaguars.
Extra Mustard

Orlovsky Says Meyer Being an NFL Coach Over Caldwell is a 'Joke'

Orlovsky was coached by Caldwell.

Lead image: Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates. Side images: Baker Mayfield and Urban Meyer.
NFL

MAQB: Garoppolo Has Given 49ers All They Could've Hoped For

Jimmy G has helped San Francisco successfully navigate a tricky quarterback situation. Plus, Baker's remarks on Cleveland's "internal" issues and more.

dCOVgrosjean_H
Formula1

He Nearly Died on ‘Drive to Survive.' Now He's Faster Than Ever.

Romain Grosjean’s driving career—and his life—almost came to an end at a Formula 1 race in 2020. But he survived a spectacular crash, and now he’s making a name for himself in IndyCar.

tom-brady-tampa-bay-buccaneers
Extra Mustard

Brady Roasts Romo For 'Slow' Comment on CBS Broadcast

The seven-time Super Bowl champion always seems to get the last laugh.