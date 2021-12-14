In a year where several high-profile quarterbacks have entered the transfer portal, one of the biggest names on the move has announced his new home.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday night his commitment to South Carolina. Rattler, a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020, entered this season as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy. However, he struggled out of the gates and lost his starting job midway through the year.

Joining Rattler in Columbia is former Sooner tight end Austin Stogner, who logged 166 yards and three touchdowns in nine games as a junior this season.

As a redshirt sophomore, Rattler completed 74.9% of his pass attempts for 1,483 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games. He was replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Caleb Williams, who was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.

As a freshman in 2020, Rattler threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 11 games, leading the Sooners to their sixth consecutive conference title and a win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl. He formed a good connection with Stogner, who had 26 receptions for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

The Gamecocks went 6–6 under first-year coach Shane Beamer, and struggled mightily in the passing game. The team cycled through three different quarterbacks, with none reaching the 1,000-yard mark.

