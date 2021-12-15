Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Deion Sanders Shares Twitter Reaction to No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter's Decision

Author:

With Wednesday's start to the early signing period, Deion Sanders has turned the world of college football recruiting on its head. He successfully flipped Travis Hunter, the nation's top recruit, from his alma mater Florida State to his program at Jackson State.

Hunter made the surprising announcement on Wednesday afternoon during his signing day event. After tossing away Auburn, Georgia and Florida State hats, he revealed a Jackson State shirt and put on a hat for his new program.

“I look forward to working with the iconic Deion Sanders, and especially with my fellow Tigers,” Hunter said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Along with Coach Prime, they have made me feel like I'm already part of the tea. Like I'm home. And I can't wait to welcome the next class of top athletes into the family of HBCU's.”

Sanders hasn't released a statement about the significant recruiting win yet but he's been on Twitter sharing his excitement. Before the Hunter news became official, Sanders helped fuel the rumors, tweeting that he was set to fly to Atlanta, just about an hour from Hunter in Sewanee, Ga. 

After sharing Hunter's commitment video, saying “I BELIEVE” and tagging the Jackson State football Twitter account, he added another celebratory tweet.

SI Recommends

Jackson State has officially announced the commitment, indicating that Hunter has submitted his National Letter of Intent and is locked in to play for the Tigers.

“If a kid is good enough for a Power Five school, why isn't he good enough for us?” Sanders asked in 2020, a clear sign that he sought to make big splashes like this happen. 

In just one year, he landed not only a Power Five talent but perhaps the most talented player in an entire recruiting cycle. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Jackson State Tigers, head over to HBCU Legends.

YOU MAY LIKE

Outside of Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Super Bowl LVIII to be Played in Las Vegas

After relocating to Las Vegas in 2020, the Raiders are already going to host a Super Bowl.

Argentina-Italy-Euro-Copa-America
Soccer

Italy, Argentina to Play in London in Meeting of Title Winners

The reigning Euro and Copa América champions will meet in June in the first of three inter-continental championships UEFA and CONMEBOL have agreed to stage.

Kevin Owens cuts a promo on Raw
Play
Wrestling

Kevin Owens Signs New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

K.O. won’t be a free agent any time soon.

Judah Mintz
College Basketball

Elite 2022 Guard Judah Mintz a Hot Commodity After Decommitment

Mintz decommitted from Pittsburgh last month and now top colleges are lining up.

Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sidelines against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Mike Norvell Shares Tweet After Travis Hunter Flips Commitment

"It's a great day for student athletes... to live out a childhood dream of signing a college scholarship."

MLS's 2022 season matchday ball
Soccer

The Key Aspects of MLS's 2022 Schedule

MLS has revealed its roadmap for a World Cup year, which includes the addition of another team, a new soccer-specific stadium and an earlier MLS Cup.

Bryan Danielson prepares to speak after a match on AEW Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

Bryan Danielson Compares ‘Hangman’ Page to Steve Austin

Ahead of their AEW title match at ‘Winter Is Coming,’ Danielson has high praise for his opponent.

Dabo Swinney at a press conference.
College Football

Dabo Swinney Rips Transfer Portal on Signing Day

Swinney said that there's a lot of tampering happening with the transfer portal right now.