With Wednesday's start to the early signing period, Deion Sanders has turned the world of college football recruiting on its head. He successfully flipped Travis Hunter, the nation's top recruit, from his alma mater Florida State to his program at Jackson State.

Hunter made the surprising announcement on Wednesday afternoon during his signing day event. After tossing away Auburn, Georgia and Florida State hats, he revealed a Jackson State shirt and put on a hat for his new program.

“I look forward to working with the iconic Deion Sanders, and especially with my fellow Tigers,” Hunter said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Along with Coach Prime, they have made me feel like I'm already part of the tea. Like I'm home. And I can't wait to welcome the next class of top athletes into the family of HBCU's.”

Sanders hasn't released a statement about the significant recruiting win yet but he's been on Twitter sharing his excitement. Before the Hunter news became official, Sanders helped fuel the rumors, tweeting that he was set to fly to Atlanta, just about an hour from Hunter in Sewanee, Ga.

After sharing Hunter's commitment video, saying “I BELIEVE” and tagging the Jackson State football Twitter account, he added another celebratory tweet.

Jackson State has officially announced the commitment, indicating that Hunter has submitted his National Letter of Intent and is locked in to play for the Tigers.

“If a kid is good enough for a Power Five school, why isn't he good enough for us?” Sanders asked in 2020, a clear sign that he sought to make big splashes like this happen.

In just one year, he landed not only a Power Five talent but perhaps the most talented player in an entire recruiting cycle.

