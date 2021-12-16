Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
NCAAF
Chad Pennington's Son Cole Announces Where He'll Play College Football

Author:

Cole Pennington, the son of former NFL quarterback Chad Pennington, announced his intention to play college football at Marshall, much like his father did more than a decade ago.

"I’ve always dreamed of playing college football and I can’t thank the Marshall football staff enough for giving me this opportunity,” Cole said, per the Herald-Dispatch. “I’ll give everything that I have to be the best student-athlete I can be and represent the university with integrity.”

In his last two seasons, Cole passed for more than 4,000 yards and tossed 47 touchdowns, rushing for nine scores as well. 

Per 247Sports, Akron, Ball State, Eastern Kentucky and UT-Martin also all offered Pennington a scholarship.

Pennington's father, Chad, was a one-time star at Marshall, setting several school passing records during his college career. He finished fifth in the 1999 Hesiman Trophy voting. 

He said of his son's decision, "Mom and Dad are so proud of you! This is not a path to follow; it’s a new trail to blaze. Go Be You!!"

Pennington went on to play more than a decade in the NFL as a member of the Jets and Dolphins. He made 81 starts throughout his career.

