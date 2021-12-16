Former UCF QB Dillion Gabriel Announces Transfer to UCLA

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Thursday he has transferred to UCLA.

Gabriel entered the transfer portal in November, two months after he suffered a fractured clavicle against Louisville. Gabriel tallied 814 yards and nine touchdowns in three games in 2021.

Gabriel was one of college football's most productive quarterbacks in his time at UCF. He threw 70 touchdowns in 26 starts, including a 32-touchdown, four-interception season in 2020. UCF went 10–3 in 2019 with Gabriel under center before posting a 6–4 record last season.

UCLA finished 8–4 in 2021, the fourth year of Chip Kelly's tenure. The Bruins have not won 10 games in a single season since 2014.

