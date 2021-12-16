Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Former UCF QB Dillion Gabriel Announces Transfer to UCLA

Author:
dillon-gabriel-ucf

Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Thursday he has transferred to UCLA. 

Gabriel entered the transfer portal in November, two months after he suffered a fractured clavicle against Louisville. Gabriel tallied 814 yards and nine touchdowns in three games in 2021.

Gabriel was one of college football's most productive quarterbacks in his time at UCF. He threw 70 touchdowns in 26 starts, including a 32-touchdown, four-interception season in 2020. UCF went 10–3 in 2019 with Gabriel under center before posting a 6–4 record last season.

SI Recommends

Watch NCAA football games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA finished 8–4 in 2021, the fourth year of Chip Kelly's tenure. The Bruins have not won 10 games in a single season since 2014. 

More College Football:

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III runs vs Michigan
College Football

Kenneth Walker Declares for NFL Draft, Won't Play in Peach Bowl

The Michigan State running back is going from East Lansing to the NFL.

SDSU's Matt Araiza, MSU's Jayden Reed and Fresno State's Arron Mosby
Play
College Football

One Can’t-Miss Player on Every Bowl Team

From star quarterbacks to hard-hitting defenders to even a punter, these are the names to know.

Deion Sanders at SWAC Media Day.
College Football

Deion Sanders Shoots Down Travis Hunter NIL Rumors

Rumors flooded social media about the top recruit landing million-dollar deals directing him to his surprising commitment to Jackson State.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
NFL

Bucs' Leftwich Walks Out After Question About Jags Job

The former Jags quarterback is a rising candidate for head coaching jobs stemming from his work with Tom Brady and Bruce Arians.

Yunus Musah scores in the Copa del Rey
Soccer

USMNT's Musah Scores Again in Copa Del Rey

Yunus Musah tallied on a back-heel finish in the first minute of what wound up being an extra-time win for Valencia.

cooper-kupp
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp's incredible season continues, but can he deliver for his managers in the fantasy playoffs?

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) jogs towards the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams will face a tough Ravens' secondary, but that doesn't affect his weekly rankings much!

TJ-Hockenson-Lions
NFL

Report: Hockenson Undergoes Thumb Surgery, Out for Season

Detroit's difficult season continues.