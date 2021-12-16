Florida quarterback Emory Jones is planning to enter the transfer portal, the 21-year-old told Yahoo Sports.

Pete Thamel reported that the redshirt junior intends to play in UF's bowl game against UCF on Dec. 23. Jones is open to going anywhere, telling the outlet that he's looking for “a place that develops me and prepares me for the next level.”

The quarterback has two years of eligibility remaining. Jones started 11 games for the Gators this season—with the only exception coming against No. 1 Georgia, against whom Richardson started and struggled—throwing for 2,563 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushing for four scores.

This comes after reports surfaced earlier this week that Anthony Richardson would miss the Gasparilla Bowl, according to The Orlando Sentinel. The redshirt freshman quarterback recently underwent minor knee surgery.

