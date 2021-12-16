Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Ohio State Men’s Basketball Faces COVID-19 Issues, Kentucky Game Canceled

Author:

Ohio State men’s basketball is facing COVID-19 issues, and after positive test results, Saturday’s game against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic has been canceled. 

The Wildcats said in a statement that event organizers are working with the program to find an opponent to fill the gap. At the time of the press release, Kentucky was still scheduled to make the trip “in hopes of finding a game,” the school announced.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that the replacement could be North Carolina, who is slated to play UCLA in the same Las Vegas classic on Saturday afternoon. Whether or not the Bruins-Tar Heels matchup occurs is still questionable after UCLA canceled its Wednesday game against Alabama State due to COVID-19 protocols. 

Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond tweeted on Thursday that he did not have an update for Saturday's scheduled game against North Carolina.

Just in the last day, Penn State men’s basketball was forced to cancel its matchup with VCU, Kentucky’s women’s program postponed its game against Morgan State and UNC women‘s basketball canceled its matchup with Jacksonville, all due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

