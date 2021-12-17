Brent Venables takes over one of college football's top programs in Oklahoma, with significant expectations from the jump. That is especially the case assuming the program holds on to freshman star quarterback Caleb Williams.

While Williams hasn't hinted at a transfer yet, with the opening of transfer rules in recent seasons, it is always a concern when there's a coaching change as significant as Lincoln Riley to Venables. Riley, an offensive mastermind, is off to USC, while Venables is the Sooners' former defensive coordinator, albeit one who has said all the right things about his quarterback and the importance of keeping him in Norman.

Venables sat down for a one-on-one interview with News 9's Dean Blevins on Thursday. After mentioning “recruiting the locker room” earlier in the interview, Venables was asked about perhaps the Williams, the biggest star on the team.

“Well, I do. I'd be surprised if he wasn't. But you'd have to ask him,” Venables said. “He's a wonderful young man, he's incredibly talented. I do believe that he and his family have tried to plant their roots right here and make this home. And so hopefully that'll continue to be a huge part of who they are, from a Sooner family and the connectivity that I feel like has been established. And we need him. I think that the best version of Caleb Williams, combined with a supporting cast, coaching, playing, offense, defense can be a wonderful marriage.

“He's a wonderful young guy that's got big dreams like all young people, and hopefully he and their family feel like that we can facilitate that. That, again, our values, and his dreams are our dreams and so forth. Obviously, we want to be a great teammate, but he's the face of our program moving forward.”

After taking over as starting quarterback for Spencer Rattler and leading Oklahoma to a comeback win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry, Williams was one of the most dynamic QBs in college football for the remainder of the season.

In 10 games (six starts), he completed 62.7% of his throws for 1,674 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions, adding a significant rushing threat to the offense with 408 yards and six scores on the ground.

As Venables ramps things up for the ‘22 season, Bob Stoops will lead Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl against Oregon on Dec. 29.

