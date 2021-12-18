Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
WKU’s Bailey Zappe Sets FBS Single-Season Records for Passing Yards & TDs

Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe made college football history against Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday. 

Not only did the quarterback set the all-time single season FBS passing record, but he also passed LSU legend Joe Burrow for the most touchdowns in a single season. 

He only needed 289 yards to break the yardage record (5,833), which Texas Tech quarterback B.J. Symons set in 2003. The Western Kentucky star leads the nation in passing yards, attempts, touchdowns and total offense.

The record breaking pass came on a 44-yard lob to wide receiver Jerreth Sterns in the second quarter.

Zappe went on to tie the touchdown record, which Burrow set during LSU’s 2019 championship campaign, in the first half on Saturday after throwing four touchdowns. Mitchell Tinsley caught the historic two-yard pass that put the Hilltoppers up 45–24 over the Mountaineers in the third quarter, giving Zappe the outright TD record.

Zappe was named the 2021 Conference USA Most Valuable Player after his historic campaign. In just one season, he lifted the Hilltoppers to their first conference championship game appearance since 2016, led the country’s second-highest scoring offense and etched his name into FBS record books. 

