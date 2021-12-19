Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

SC State’s Shaquan Davis Celebrates TD vs. Jackson State With Deion Sanders’s Dance

Author:

South Carolina State’s Shaquan Davis celebrated his first touchdown of the day over Jackson State in a way that left fans wondering if it was a tribute to a football great or a jab at the opposing coach. 

Cue the “Primetime shuffle” in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium end zone on Saturday. 

Deion Sanders, now the head coach at Jackson State, played for the Falcons for four seasons after being drafted in 1989 by the franchise, famously calling the old Georgia Dome (which has since been demolished) his house. Looks like Davis was staking a claim in Sanders's territory. 

SI Recommends

Jackson State grabbed an early lead in Saturday's Celebration Bowl, scoring the only touchdown in the first quarter. Late in the first half, Davis caught a six-yard pass from Corey Fields Jr., evening the score with just over two minutes to go. Davis backed up his first-half dance moves, scoring twice more to lead the charge as the Bulldogs trounced the Tigers, 31–10.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Christian Pulisic is the USMNT Player of the Year
Soccer

Pulisic Nets Hat Trick of U.S. Soccer Player of the Year Honors

The USMNT and Chelsea star becomes the fourth player to win the award at least three times, shining brightest in the biggest games for club and country.

wr_startsit_121521
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Wide Receivers

Look for Brandon Aiyuk to overrun the Falcons defense in a juicy Week 15 contest.

rb_startsit_121521
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Running Backs

Nick Chubb is ready to bounce back, just in time for the fantasy playoffs.

Dec 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3)warms up before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
NBA

Report: Anthony Davis Suffers MCL Sprain Against T-Wolves

The Lakers superstar is expected to be out for at least four weeks.

Urban Meyer coaching the Jaguars.
NFL

Urban Meyer Apologizes to Jacksonville After Firing

In a recent interview with NFL Network, Meyer also denied kicking his former player.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Running Backs

Despite a tough matchup, Jonathan Taylor is locked-in as a top option vs. the Patriots.

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) jogs towards the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams will face a tough Ravens' secondary, but that doesn't affect his weekly rankings much!

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Tight Ends

George Kittle is playing great and will act as a safety valve for the 49ers vs. the Falcons.