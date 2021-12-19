South Carolina State’s Shaquan Davis celebrated his first touchdown of the day over Jackson State in a way that left fans wondering if it was a tribute to a football great or a jab at the opposing coach.

Cue the “Primetime shuffle” in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium end zone on Saturday.

Deion Sanders, now the head coach at Jackson State, played for the Falcons for four seasons after being drafted in 1989 by the franchise, famously calling the old Georgia Dome (which has since been demolished) his house. Looks like Davis was staking a claim in Sanders's territory.

Jackson State grabbed an early lead in Saturday's Celebration Bowl, scoring the only touchdown in the first quarter. Late in the first half, Davis caught a six-yard pass from Corey Fields Jr., evening the score with just over two minutes to go. Davis backed up his first-half dance moves, scoring twice more to lead the charge as the Bulldogs trounced the Tigers, 31–10.

More College Football Coverage: