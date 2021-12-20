Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
UConn Out of Women’s AP Top 10 for First Time in 16 Years

Author:

UConn’s record 16-year run in the top 10 is over.

The Huskies fell four spots to No. 11 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll Monday after losing to Louisville a day earlier. UConn had been ranked among the first 10 teams in the poll for 313 straight weeks dating back to March 7, 2005, when the team was also 11th. That’s 101 more weeks than the next-longest streak ever, held by Tennessee.

No. 10 Baylor now has the longest active streak, with 136 consecutive top-10 appearances.

UConn forward Dorka Juhasz (14) shoots the ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Emily Engstler (21).

South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice, receiving all 29 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks will face No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday in the second 1-vs-2 showdown this season. The Cardinal moved up one spot after winning at Tennessee on Saturday. It’s the 600th appearance in the AP top 25 for Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who is 18 behind all-time leader Pat Summitt.

Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State follow Stanford to round out the top five. The Wolfpack fell three places after losing in overtime to Georgia.

Maryland moved up three spots to sixth. The Terrapins were followed by Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. The Wolverines knocked off Baylor in overtime on Sunday and now are in the top 10 for the first time ever.

The victory over then-No. 5 Baylor was Michigan’s first against a top-five team in 34 tries.

Full top 25 (as of Dec. 20):

1. South Carolina
2. Stanford 
3. Louisville 
4. Arizona 
5. NC State 
6. Maryland 
7. Tennessee 
8. Indiana 
9. Michigan 
10. Baylor 
11. UConn 
12. Texas 
13. Georgia 
13. Iowa St. 
15. Iowa 
16. Duke 
17. Georgia Tech 
18. South Florida 
19. BYU 
20. Notre Dame 
21. LSU 
22. Kentucky 
23. Texas A&M 
24. Ohio State
25. North Carolina 

Others receiving votes: Colorado 52, Oklahoma 45, DePaul 43, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Nebraska 30.

