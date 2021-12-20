UConn’s record 16-year run in the top 10 is over.

The Huskies fell four spots to No. 11 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll Monday after losing to Louisville a day earlier. UConn had been ranked among the first 10 teams in the poll for 313 straight weeks dating back to March 7, 2005, when the team was also 11th. That’s 101 more weeks than the next-longest streak ever, held by Tennessee.

No. 10 Baylor now has the longest active streak, with 136 consecutive top-10 appearances.

UConn forward Dorka Juhasz (14) shoots the ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Emily Engstler (21). David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice, receiving all 29 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks will face No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday in the second 1-vs-2 showdown this season. The Cardinal moved up one spot after winning at Tennessee on Saturday. It’s the 600th appearance in the AP top 25 for Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who is 18 behind all-time leader Pat Summitt.

Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State follow Stanford to round out the top five. The Wolfpack fell three places after losing in overtime to Georgia.

Maryland moved up three spots to sixth. The Terrapins were followed by Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. The Wolverines knocked off Baylor in overtime on Sunday and now are in the top 10 for the first time ever.

The victory over then-No. 5 Baylor was Michigan’s first against a top-five team in 34 tries.

Full top 25 (as of Dec. 20):

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Louisville

4. Arizona

5. NC State

6. Maryland

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. Michigan

10. Baylor

11. UConn

12. Texas

13. Georgia

13. Iowa St.

15. Iowa

16. Duke

17. Georgia Tech

18. South Florida

19. BYU

20. Notre Dame

21. LSU

22. Kentucky

23. Texas A&M

24. Ohio State

25. North Carolina

Others receiving votes: Colorado 52, Oklahoma 45, DePaul 43, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Nebraska 30.