December 21, 2021
NCAAF
Alabama, Cincinnati Reveal Their College Football Playoff Uniforms

Alabama and Cincinnati football will face off in a historic Cotton Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31. The game will be the first College Football Playoff contest to feature a “Group of Five” program, with the Bearcats earning a bid out of the AAC.

With just over a week until game day, both programs have revealed their threads for the huge matchup.

The Crimson Tide will be in a classic look, with crimson jerseys and white pants. The jerseys feature a large Cotton Bowl logo on the left shoulder, above the “fractal diamond swoosh” that Nike has been using for its teams' College Football Playoff uniforms with 2014.

Cincinnati is the lone Under Armour program in this year's playoff. The Bearcats will be in white jerseys with black pants and helmets. Like Alabama, the jersey features a large Sugar Bowl patch.

The 2021 Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 31. The winner of that semifinal game will face the winner of that night's Michigan-Georgia game, which is being played at the Orange Bowl. 

The game marks Alabama's seventh appearance in the College Football Playoff, while Cincinnati makes its debut.

• Daily Cover: Meet the Football Guru Who Helps Guide Alabama
• Alabama Lands No. 1 Recruiting Class on Signing Day
Cade McNamara, World-Beater? He Thinks So.
Inside the Wild Week That May Change CFB Forever

