Alabama is instituting increased health and safety protocols ahead of the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

The Crimson Tide have reportedly returned to wearing masks in their facility, and they have reinstated social distancing during meetings. Alabama head coach Nick Saban noted Monday that more than 90% of the team's players have received their booster shot.

"They're really bought in to do everything they can to stay safe," Saban said regarding his team. "There's no guarantee, so we want to use every protocol we can to help them stay safe."

Alabama will travel to Dallas on Dec. 26 ahead of their College Football Playoff matchup against Cincinnati on Dec. 31. The first semifinal matchup is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Saban is seeking his eighth national championship in 2022 and his second straight with the Crimson Tide.

