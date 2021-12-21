With bowl season in full swing, teams around the country are already setting up their rosters for the future through the early signing period and the transfer portal. Several big-name quarterbacks have already found new homes, with another domino falling on Tuesday.

In a post for The Players' Tribune, former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis announced his decision to transfer to Pittsburgh. Slovis, a three-year starter who was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a sophomore in 2020, cited Pitt's recent success and offensive playmakers as factors that led to his decision.

"I was so excited when Coach Narduzzi called, because I knew that Pitt and this program were the right fit for me to keep developing into the best leader I can be," Slovis said. "I’m ready to win now—and talking to the players who are returning, and seeing how hungry they are for next season, that got me pumped. They have a lot of talented players coming back."

Pitt went 11–2 and won the ACC this year, and will face No. 10 Michigan State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30. Led by Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett at quarterback and wide receiver Jordan Addison—who won the Biletnikoff Award this season and will return in 2022—the Panthers ranked third nationally in scoring offense, averaging 43 points per game.

Slovis became the starter as a freshman in 2019 after USC's incumbent starting quarterback, JT Daniels, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game of the season. In 12 games, Slovis completed 71.9% of his passes and threw for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions, earning Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors.

Injuries and inconsistency plagued Slovis in the years that followed. He appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons, posting a 66.0% completion rate and throwing for 4,074 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He was eventually supplanted as USC's starter this season by freshman Jaxson Dart, and the Trojans finished with a 4–8 record.

