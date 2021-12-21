Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum made great use of his NIL earnings on Sunday as he donated $30,000 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Linderbaum's mother, Lisa tweeted a photo of the donation.

The hospital in Iowa City holds a special place in the Hawkeyes' program. It sits adjacent to Kinnick Stadium, and in 2017, Iowa started a tradition in which players and fans wave to kids watching from the hospital.

Linderbaum is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The junior was named a unanimous All-American in 2021, and he earned All-Big Ten honors in each of the last two seasons.

