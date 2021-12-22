Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall announced Tuesday that he will return for another season with the Chanticleers.

"I am so incredibly blessed to have had the opportunity to be apart [sic] of such a historic run in Coastal football history," McCall said in a post on social media. "A two star quarterback from Indian Trail, North Carolina with just a few offers was welcomed with wide open arms and I am forever grateful for that.

"With much speculation going on all across the country... I am coming back to play another year of college football and it will be in Conway, South Carolina. When I say I piss teal, I mean it. One last ride baby! Let's do it! Chants forever."

In three years at Coastal Carolina, McCall has thrown for 5,386 yards and 54 touchdowns in 24 games. He finished the '21 season with with 2,873 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions after returning from injury in November and repeated as the Sun Belt Player of the Year this season.

Coastal Carolina went 11–2 this season with a 47-41 victory against Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl.

More College Football Coverage: