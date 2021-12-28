Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has not been the coach at Texas Tech since 2009, when the Red Raiders fired him and said he mistreated Adam James, a player who had suffered a concussion.

Texas Tech fired him for cause—negating much of a five-year, $12.7 million contract signed in February 2009, despite Leach disputing the account.

More than a decade later, as the two schools are preparing to meet on Tuesday in the Liberty Bowl, Leach still feels as if he's owed some of that money.

“You know, great school,” Leach said Saturday. “I’ve got great memories there. They still owe me for 2009, the last time they won nine games, so maybe they’ll deliver the check. So we’ll see what happens there.”

Leach, 60, was the winningest coach in Texas Tech history with 84 victories from 2000 to 2009 when he was fired.

"Forever,” Leach said when asked how long he plans on battling Texas Tech in court, per USA Today. “Why not? I mean, what do I got to lose? I don't have anything to lose. I mean, they cheated me out of $2.6 million, plus four years remaining on my contract."

According to ESPN, last week, Leach's lawyers filed his latest lawsuit against the university in state district court in Lubbock. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a consulting firm that is investigating Tech on Leach's behalf, accused Texas Tech of failing to fulfill its obligations under the state's open records laws, per ESPN.

Leach clarified some of his comments this week and said he does not have anything against the school's current interim coach, Sonny Cumbie, who Leach coach, adding that the two are friends.

Tuesday's contest marks the first time he will play the Red Raiders since he was dismissed.

Mississippi State (7–5) vs. Texas Tech (6–6) kicks off at 6:45 p.m. ET.

