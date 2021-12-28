Sources: SEC to Follow CDC’s New COVID-19 Guidelines

After the Centers for Disease Control announced updated guidelines for quarantine and isolation recommendations for those who test positive for COVID-19, the SEC is expected to follow a similar path for its virus protocols, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde.

The CDC’s updated guidelines recommend a shortened isolation period from 10 days to five for those who test positive and are asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others.

“The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” the CDC update reads. “Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”

Like schools across the country, the SEC has been impacted by players testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, particularly its men’s and women’s basketball schedule. So far, no bowl games featuring SEC teams have been postponed or canceled.

In a statement, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky attributed the change to quick spreading of the Omicron variant and its potential for wide-scale impact.

“CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses,” Walensky said. “These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”

More College Football: