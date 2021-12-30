It was a family affair for the Sooners in San Antonio on Wednesday night.

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops made his return to the sideline after a four-year absence, leading the Sooners on an interim basis after Lincoln Riley left for USC. And he wasn't the only Stoops making a major impact in Oklahoma's 47–32 victory.

Stoops's son, Drake, secured one of Oklahoma's six touchdowns on Thursday as he caught a touchdown pass from Caleb Williams in the second quarter. The score gave Oklahoma a 16–3 lead, and it led to a warm embrace between father and son on the sideline.

The younger Stoops has tallied a pair of touchdowns in each of the past two seasons, though he has quite the ways to go to match his father's legacy. Bob Stoops posted a 191–48 record in 19 seasons at Oklahoma, winning the Big 12 title 10 times. The Sooners won the National Championship with Stoops in 2000, the same year in which he won the AP Coach of the Year.

Oklahoma finished 11–2 in 2021. The school has won 10-plus games in 10 of the last 12 years.

