Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Video: Lincoln Riley Explains Why He Left Oklahoma for USC

Author:

Before incoming USC football coach Lincoln Riley jetted from the Great Plains of Norman, Oklahoma to the sunny skies of Los Angeles, he made sure that he met face-to face to tell his players of his new job.

In an interview with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's SportsCenter, Riley said that it was a tough decision to leave a Sooners program that went 55–10 in five seasons under his leadership. However, Riley said taking over as head coach of the Trojans program is a thrilling opportunity for him.

"It was tough, especially coming off a game like that where our guys battled and played their hearts out, so much love for that team, those kids. . . . I was thankful I got the chance to do it in person," Riley said, before turning his attention to his new job at USC. 

"The history and tradition of one of the greatest college football programs of all time, the city, the Mecca of sports right here in Los Angeles. You can just feel the energy and passion, you can feel that these people are serious about doing anything and everything possible," Riley said.

"That combination was exciting to me because you start to really think about what this place can become and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

SI Recommends

Before taking the USC job, Riley was in numerous rumors as the frontrunner to become LSU's next coach. He put an end to those rumors on Saturday night, saying, "I am not going to be the next coach at LSU."

LSU recently hired former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly to lead its football program.

As Riley adjusts to his new home, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will reportedly coach the Sooners in their bowl game, according to The Athletic. Stoops said he was disappointed in Riley's decision to leave Oklahoma for USC. 

The Trojans finished this season 4–7 and have only finished one season in the Top 25 within the last four years. USC's last New Year's Six Bowl victory was in the 2016 Rose Bowl. 

More College Football Coverage: 

For more Sooners news, head over to All Sooners

YOU MAY LIKE

Jake Butt with Michigan.
Extra Mustard

Former Michigan Star Calls Buckeye Fans 'Soft'

He was a first-team All American back in 2016 with the Wolverines

U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna
Soccer

USMNT's Gio Reyna Back in Training After Injury Setbacks

The Borussia Dortmund winger has not played since Sept. 2.

brian-snitker-braves
MLB

Braves Exercise 2024 Option for Manager Brian Snitker

Brian Snitker is set to be in Atlanta through 2024 after winning the World Series this season.

Duke forward Paolo Banchero
Play
Betting

College Basketball Betting Preview: FSU-Purdue and Duke-Ohio State

The Boilermakers and Blue Devils, the top two teams in the country, look to stay undefeated.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer at a game.
NFL

Report: Urban Meyer Not Interested in College Openings

Meyer has had a trying first year in Jacksonville, and some of college football's biggest jobs remain open.

Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee pose for a portrait
Play
Wrestling

The IInspiration Rebound After ‘Very Scary’ WWE Release

The duo formerly known as The IIconics is picking up where they left off with Impact Wrestling.

USMNT's Miles Robinson, Ricardo Pepi and Kellyn Acosta
Soccer

Who’s in Frame for USMNT’s December Camp?

With the U.S. looking to stay sharp during the break in World Cup qualifying, a largely domestic-based squad will be brought in ahead of a friendly vs. Bosnia.

Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks off the field after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Dynasty Stock Watch: Buy, Sell, Hold Trade Advice

Christian McCaffrey's season is over and Russell Wilson no longer is playing like an elite quarterback. How should you handle the two in dynasty leagues?