ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale announced Wednesday night he'd be taking an extended break from the airwaves. Vitale said his doctor told him he now has pre-cancerous Dysplasia on his vocal cords and that he needs to rest them.

Vitale said he's "heartbroken" that he won't be able to do what he loves moving forward, but added that he plans to be doing games when he's "100"—so he's clearly still staying positive.

Vitale previously revealed in October he'd been diagnosed with lymphoma—just a few months after having multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. In November, Vitale announced that between his chemotherapy treatments, he'd been cleared to return to calling games for the network. But that plan has been changed after the latest discovery.

Vitale made it clear, however, that he's made a great deal of progress in his battle with lymphoma. Via ESPN:

"I’m not sure exactly how long I will be off the air as a result of this or how many games I will miss. Dr. Zeitels wants to see me every couple weeks in the New Year to check on my progress. Of course, I am heartbroken that I won’t be immediately sitting courtside doing what I love, yet I’m in this for the long run. I plan to do games when I’m 100 – I need to listen to Dr. Z!

Because I will be off the air for the time being, I didn’t want people to fear that I had a setback with my cancer treatments. As I announced previously, Dr. Rick Brown had said I’m cured from melanoma, and they say we are making fantastic progress in my battle with lymphoma. My chemo treatments will resume tomorrow and I hope and pray that they continue to be successful."

Vitale, after coaching at the University of Detroit for four seasons and the Detroit Pistons for just over one season, got into broadcasting in 1979 and has become the face of ESPN's college basketball coverage over his 42-year stay with the network. He's one of the most beloved announcers in all of sports and has raised millions to help find a cure for cancer even before being diagnosed, hosting a gala since 2006 that's contributed over $44 million to pediatric cancer research and the V Foundation.

Let's hope we see Vitale back in the booth sooner rather than later. College basketball won't be the same without him calling its biggest games of the year.

