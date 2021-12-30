The 2021 season has been an incredible success for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, but there was no guarantee that he'd still be leading the Wolverines by this point just one year ago. Michigan went just 2–4 in the COVID-19-shortened ‘20 season, after which Harbaugh signed a contract extension that included a significant reduction of his base salary.

During Thursday's Orange Bowl press conference alongside Georgia's Kirby Smart, Harbaugh was asked how he reacted to the concessions he made with the new deal, and if it was a blow to his pride. Harbaugh's answer was vintage Harbaugh.

“I reacted. . . no big deal. Attacking each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind as always,” Harbaugh said. “Didn't really mean anything to me—It's just money. Big deal.”

Harbaugh's deal dropped him from the Big Ten's highest-paid head coach to eighth in the league, based on guaranteed money. The new deal was laden with big incentives, including $1 million for a Big Ten championship, which he hit this year. He will also collect $500,000 for the Big Ten East title, and $500,000 for reaching the College Football Playoff.

After the team's win over Ohio State, Harbaugh announced that he and his wife Sarah would be donating all bonus money back to Michigan athletic department employees who took pay cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He discussed that decision earlier in Thursday's presser.

Harbaugh's current contract also includes a buyout of $4 million in 2021, which will decrease each year. Of course, with the season Michigan is having, Harbaugh's job is safe for the foreseeable future.

No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia kick off at the Orange Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The winner will play for the national championship against either Alabama or Cincinnati on Monday, Jan. 10.

