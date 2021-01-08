SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Michigan, Jim Harbaugh Finalizing Five-Year Contract

Author:
Publish date:

Michigan is reportedly nearing an agreement with head coach Jim Harbaugh on a five-year contract with a base salary of $4 million, according to Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic.

His salary could escalate to $8 million if he reaches his incentives, and the buyout is expected to be low. Harbaugh has yet to sign the deal, but he is expected to do so soon.

jim harbaugh (1)

Harbaugh just completed his sixth season at the program, leading the team to a 2-4 record, the first losing season in his tenure. The 57-year-old was reportedly waiting to see if any NFL teams were interested, as there are currently several openings.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Harbaugh as a potential candidate for the vacant Chargers and Jets position.

At Michigan, Harbaugh has compiled a 49-22 overall record and 34-16 mark against conference foes. In four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh was 44-19-1 with three playoff appearances. He led the team to Super Bowl SLVII, where San Francisco lost to the Ravens.

YOU MAY LIKE

jim harbaugh (1)
College Football

Report: Michigan, Jim Harbaugh Finalizing Five-Year Contract

Harbaugh, 57, is 49-22 in his six seasons at Michigan. The Wolverines went 2-4 in an abbreviated 2020 season.

jenny durkan
Play
NBA

Seattle Mayor on Potential Sonics Return: 'Pretty Optimistic'

The SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City following the 2007-08 season, but the NBA return to Seattle soon as the league considers expansion.

Jan 5, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Nets' Kyrie Irving Out for Personal Reasons, Doesn't Respond to Nash

Kyrie Irving was reportedly against the bubble continuing this summer in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles for a gain against Notre Dame Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal hosted by the Rose Bowl in AT&T Stadium.
Play
College Football

Alabama Headlines College Football Awards, Takes Home Seven

Alabama won awards for best quarterback, best running back, best wide receiver, best center and best lineman.

kris bryant
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Mets Talk Kris Bryant Trade, Dodgers Interested in Yates

Catch up on the latest hot stove rumors, including a possible Kris Bryant trade and Houston's reported interest in signing multiple relievers.

irwin rivera
MMA

Report: UFC Fighter Irwin Rivera Arrested for Attempted Murder

Rivera, 31, is charged with stabbing his two sisters, saying he did so after being instructed by a "higher power."

deshaun watson
Play
NFL

Report: Deshaun Watson Upset Over Lack of Input on GM, Coach

Watson was expected to be included as a part of the Texans' general manager hiring process, but was excluded and learned of the decision via social media.

lindor trade grinning
Play
MLB

If Owners Don’t Want Their Best Players, What’s the Point?

Cleveland's trading of Francisco Lindor to the Mets is the latest example of owners' twisted priorities.