December 31, 2021
NCAAF
Bob Stoops Tells Sooners QB Caleb Williams to Keep His Hat for Potential NIL Deal

Author:

After the Sooners' 47–32 victory against Oregon in the 2021 Alamo Bowl on Wednesday, former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops gave his blessing and passed the torch to newly hired Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables.

While giving his postgame remarks, Stoops called Venables to the stage and two switched headgear. Stoops gave his visor to Venables in exchange for is hat. Stoops' hat, however, might be worth more than him passing the torch into the future of the Sooners' program.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams tweeted his gratitude to Stoops for stepping in to coach the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl. He also reminded Stoops that he was missing his hat.

“Can’t thank you enough for what you did in the situation we were in,” Williams said. “Means a lot to me and for the guys on the team! Truly an honor and thanks again! I gotcha hat if you need it lol.”

Instead of Stoops asking for his hat back, he wants Williams to put it to good use.

“It was easy to do because it was the right thing to do! I appreciate all of you guys accepting me. I promise you this is the place to be @CoachVenables and @Coach_Leb will keep this thing rollin! Keep the hat for an NIL deal,” Stoops tweeted in return.

In what started as passing of the torch on stage for the Sooners' program could potentially bring millions in NIL for Williams in the future. Williams's future looks bright both on and off the field, and Stoops hopes it comes with the Sooners.

For more news on the Oklahoma Sooners, head over to All Sooners.

