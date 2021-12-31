Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Assistant Football Coach Loses Home, Possessions in Wildfires

Author:

Colorado inside linebackers coach Mark Smith tweeted Thursday night that he lost his home and "every material possession" in the wildfires in Boulder County outside Denver.

”Just got word that every material possession we had today is now gone,” Smith said tweeted Thursday night. ”Our home, cars, and everything we had in our home lost to the fires that ripped through our community. Thank you to those who reached out. Processing how to completely start over and grateful for our health.”

Smith recently finished his first season with the Buffaloes under Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell. Prior to Colorado, Smith served as the defensive backs coach for Arkansas before becoming the defensive coordinator at Long Island University in July '20.  

SI Recommends

According to the Associated Press, as of Friday, tens of thousands of Coloradans from nearly 580 homes have been driven from their neighborhoods due to the wind-whipped wildfires. The flames have also burned a hotel and a shopping center.

Citizens in the towns of Louisville and Superior—located between Denver and Boulder—were ordered to evacuate ahead of the fires. The University of Colorado is located in Boulder.

Ninety percent of Boulder County is in severe or extreme drought, and it hasn’t seen substantial rainfall since mid-summer, according to the AP.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Placed on COVID-19 List

Cousins will be out Sunday for Minnesota's game against Green Bay.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo handles the ball against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler in the NBA Finals
NBA

Report: Lakers Trading Rondo to Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly trading Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At 67 years old, Ric Flair is still a beast - IMAGE
Extra Mustard

Ric Flair Reveals He's Rooting for Michigan in CFP

The Nature Boy also had a message for Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
Play
Betting

Rose Bowl Betting Preview: Ohio State vs. Utah

Betting insight and analysis for the Rose Bowl matchup featuring No. 11 Utah and No. 6 Ohio State.

QB_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford will find his stride on the road in Week 17 at the Ravens.

cooper-kupp
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Cooper Kupp looks to stay on pace to break records vs. the Ravens.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Two of the game's best, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson, square off in Week 17.

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Josh Allen and the Bills could clinch a playoff spot with a win—and some help—vs. the Falcons.