Missouri (12-2) entered its game against No. 1 South Carolina (12-1) with eight available players on Thursday evening due to health and safety protocols.

Aijha Blackwell, the Tigers leading scorer (16.6 points per game), was one of the players along with Izzy Higginbottom, Micah Linthacum, Skylah Travis, Jayla Kelly and Da'Necia Trusty who were not available in the game.

The two teams went back and forth throughout the game before sending the contest into overtime tied at 64. In overtime, the Gamecocks looked prime to pull away from the Tigers after Aliyah Boston knocked down a three pointer and Victoria Saxton converted on a layup to take a 69-64 lead with 3:35 to play.

However, the grittiness and toughness from Missouri would keep the Tigers in the game. Missouri's Lauren Hansen, who finished with 21 points in the game, converted on a layup before Hayley Frank—who also finished with 21 points—converted on a layup three possessions later. The Tigers trailed the Gamecocks, 69-68.

With 4.6 seconds to play, Hansen received the ball at the top of the key. Frank came up to set a ball screen for Hansen, who went straight to the basket and converted on a layup, dodging a potential bock by Boston and giving the Tigers the 70-69 lead and win.

As players, former players like WNBA star Sophie Cunningham and Tigers coach Ron Pingeton stormed center court to celebrate after the historic win, it was an "emotional" win for the program.

"It's pretty emotional ... I am so proud of these girls," said Tigers head coach Robin Pingeton on the historic win.

"We fought, hit big shots... bent at times but we didn't break. I am really proud of th grittiness and tougness of this eight."

With the win, Missouri earned its first victory against an Associated Press No. 1 team in program history.

More College Basketball Coverage: