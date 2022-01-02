Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba Makes History in Wild Rose Bowl

Author:

Ohio State’s wide receiver depth took a big hit before Saturday’s Rose Bowl with the opt-outs of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. As it turns out, all the Buckeyes needed was Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The sophomore was a supernova against the Utah secondary, hauling in 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He set the record for most receiving yards in any bowl game in FBS history, and had six catches of 30 yards or more.

Smith-Njigba particularly shined in the second quarter, with touchdown grabs of 50 and 52 yards in consecutive plays. He also had a 49-yard catch in the same quarter, but fumbled inside the 10-yard line trying to get into the end zone. Smith-Njigba was named the Rose Bowl MVP.

SI Recommends

It was a banner day in general for the Buckeyes’s passing attack, as quarterback C.J. Stroud set Rose Bowl records with 573 yards and six touchdown throws. Ohio State trailed, 35–21, at halftime and threw an interception on its opening drive of the third quarter, but followed that up with five consecutive scoring drives to end the game.

The transcendent performance capped a banner year for Smith-Njigba, who now holds Ohio State’s single-season records for receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,606). Only a sophomore, he and Stroud will return to form one of college football’s best one-two punches next season.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates a TD
College Football

Bowls Roundup: Best From the New Year's Day Games

A thrilling Rose Bowl has been the story of the day so far.

cfp trophy
Play
College Football

Bowl Schedule 2021-22: Complete Dates, Times, Scores

Here is the schedule for all of this year's bowls, including the College Football Playoff.

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising runs during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
College Football

Utah QB Leaves Games With Apparent Injury After Scary Play

The sophomore was down for several minutes as trainer rushed to his side before eventually walking off and into the medical tent on his own.

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; A Utah Utes football helmet sits on the field with a sticker honoring players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe before the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl.
College Football

Utah Continues to Honor Ty Jordan, Aaron Lowe in Rose Bowl

The two players died nine months apart, and the team held a “moment of loudness” at the end of the third quarter in the Rose Bowl.

ricardo pepi
Soccer

Report: USMNT's Pepi Set to Transfer to FC Augsburg

Pepi is on the move from FC Dallas to the Bundesliga in a deal expected to be worth at least $20 million.

dCOVdjokavic.soty.HZ
Play
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Is the Most Interesting (and Complicated) Man in Tennis

The world No. 1 made headlines in 2021 for losing his temper at the Olympics and declining vaccination. But, like him or not, Djokovic will soon be the most accomplished man in tennis.

Paul Heyman stands beside WWE universal champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series
Play
Wrestling

Roman Reigns Scratched From WWE ‘Day 1’ After Positive COVID-19 Test

Reigns, a cancer survivor, was slated to defend his title on WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta.

arkansas
Extra Mustard

Arkansas Trolls Penn State on Twitter After Outback Bowl Win

The Arkansas football social media team had the perfect punctuation following the Razorbacks’ 24–10 win over Penn State.