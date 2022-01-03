Skip to main content
Former Ohio State LB James Laurinaitis to Join Notre Dame Staff

Author:

Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis announced Monday he is joining Notre Dame in a support staff role. 

Laurinaitis announced the move on his radio show, Bishop and Laurinaitis, on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, Ohio. 

Laurinaitis will reunite with Marcus Freeman in South Bend after the two played together at Ohio State from 2005–08. Laurinaitis was a three-time All-American with the Buckeyes, winning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year twice. The former Ohio State star has worked for the Big Ten Network since 2017. 

“With your best friend getting the head-coaching job, it's a pretty unique situation and a pretty awesome opportunity to get up there and get started in the profession,” Laurinaitis said Monday. 

Freeman was promoted to head coach on Dec. 3 after former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly left for LSU. Notre Dame finished 11–2 in 2021, ending the year with a 37–35 loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. 

