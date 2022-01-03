Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is leaving the program to join Oklahoma as its new co-defensive coordinator, according to Tiger Illustrated's Larry Williams. Ted Roof was named defensive coordinator for the Sooners in December.

Bates held the title of assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator with the Tigers. He was promoted to assistant head and recruiting coordinator when Brent Venables left his position as defensive coordinator to become the new Sooners coach. Before his departure, Venables was Clemson's defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Since Venables left for Oklahoma, Clemson has also lost offensive coordinator Tony Elliot, who left to become the coach at Virginia, and athletic director Dan Radakovich, who left the program for Miami.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will have his work cut out for him this offseason as he tries to replace several key coaches on his staff. The Tigers finished 2021 at 10–3, concluding their season with a win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Clemson news, head over to All Clemson.