Miami has found its next athletic director and it happens to be one of its alumni—Clemson's Dan Radakovich, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Miami is expected to make the announcement on Thursday.

Dellenger reported that Radakovich was meeting with the Hurricanes over the weekend after approaching several high-level Power 5 athletic directors with contract offers. These offers, per Dellenger, would make them the highest paid AD in college football.

Radakovich's name was mentioned among those offers and could earn more than $3 million a year.

The 63-year-old has been at Clemson since 2012, currently making $800,000 a year. However, he does have ties to the Hurricanes, having earned his MBA from Miami and started his career with their athletic department.

Miami parted ways with ex-athletic director Blake James on Nov. 15, just two days after the Hurricanes lost, 31–28, to Florida State. James spent 17 years with the program, including eight as the athletic director.

