Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: SEC Added Withdrawal Fee of Up to $45 Million in 2021

Author:

Withdrawal fees for schools looking to leave their conferences for greener pastures are commonplace in college athletics. Until 2021, the SEC was a rare holdout, with the lack of an exit fee serving as something of a flex over the stability and strength of the conference.

That quietly came to an end around this time last year, Kristi Dosh of Business of College Sports shared on Tuesday.

While reviewing financial distribution policies for college conferences, Dosh discovered a new, substantial exit fee for the SEC, added with the adoption of updated league bylaws on Jan. 14, 2021.

As laid out in Section 3 of the league bylaws, the new fee starts at $30 million, if the conference member provides “written notice to the President and the Commissioner of the date of its withdrawal at least two years prior to the date on which the withdrawal will be effective.”

“A member that withdraws from the Conference without providing notice of withdrawal as required by Section 3.1.4 shall pay a withdrawal fee of $40 million to the Conference immediately upon providing notice of withdrawal (or if no notice is provided, as of the effective date of such withdrawal),” the section continues.

SI Recommends

If a member school is “deemed to have withdrawn“ from the SEC by the league commissioner without notice, it will have to pay a fee of $45 million.

As Dosh notes, the change was made months before Oklahoma and Texas announced that they will leave the Big 12 and join the league by 2025

“The adjustments made to SEC Bylaws in January 2021 were related to securing and distributing supplemental income to SEC members to help mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SEC athletics programs as announced in May," EC associate commissioner Herb Vincent told Dosh. "SEC presidents and chancellors unanimously approved the bylaw change."

Dosh notes that many across the league weren't even aware of the change, indicating there isn't much concern over an SEC school leaving for another league. But the fact the withdrawal fee was adopted at all is certainly noteworthy.

More College Sports Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

bryan-mcclendon-oregon
College Football

Report: Miami to Hire Oregon Assistant McClendon as OC

He served as Oregon's interim coach at the Alamo Bowl.

Brock Lesnar celebrates after winning the WWE championship at Day 1
Play
Wrestling

Roman Reigns’s Positive COVID-19 Test Throws WWE Into Chaos

The road to “WrestleMania” got a lot windier with Saturday’s shocker.

New York Knicks' RJ Barrett (9) is defended by Indiana Pacers' Chris Duarte (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Play
Betting

NBA SO/UP Bets and Analysis: Pacers-Knicks, Kings-Lakers

Analysis and bets for Tuesday's NBA games, featuring the Pacers visiting the Knicks and the Lakers welcoming the Kings.

Christian Eriksen wants to return at the World Cup
Soccer

Eriksen Sets Goal of Playing in World Cup for Denmark

Christian Eriksen hasn't played since suffering cardiac arrest at the Euros, but he is hoping to represent his country in Qatar.

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) celebrates with teammate defensive tackle Armon Watts (96) after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Play
Fantasy

End of Season IDP Report

Reviewing the IDP fantasy players that overachieved and underachieved this season, and a recommended 2022 draft strategy.

cfp ratings
College Football

College Football Playoff Semifinals Take Big Ratings Hit

The CFP semifinals ratings dropped significantly from last season.

K'Vaughan Pope with Ohio State
College Football

Former Ohio State LB Blasts Program on Twitter

Pope left the team midway through a game this fall.

Russell Wilson (left) and Pete Carroll (right) at a Seahawks game.
NFL

Carroll Dismisses Rumors That Wilson Wants Out of Seattle

Carroll said the conversations he's had with Seattle's QB “are not in line with the rumors.“