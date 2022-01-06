Skip to main content
Former NFL QB Charlie Batch Offers Caleb Williams $1 Million to Play at Eastern Michigan

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has plenty of options for where to play in 2022 after he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. One former NFL QB is making quite the unique pitch in an effort to get Williams to join his alma mater. 

Former Lions and Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch tweeted his pitch to Williams on behalf of Eastern Michigan on Wednesday. Batch said an NIL deal worth $1 million is available if Williams commits to the Eagles, with the potential deal sponsored by GameAbove Capital

"Hey @CALEBcsw, have you considered Eastern Michigan, @EMUFB? If not, you SHOULD,” Batch wrote. “GameAbove Capital is prepared to pay you ONE MILLION DOLLARS for one year! Are you ready be an EAGLE?”

Perhaps Williams takes the bag and heads to Ypsilanti, though it's likely he chooses a more prestigious program. Williams said Monday his choice to enter the portal was in order to “see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career,” a sentiment echoed by his father, Carl. 

Williams also has not ruled out a return to Oklahoma for 2022, saying that “staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process.”

Landing Williams would be quite the coup for Eastern Michigan. He tallied 1,916 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns as a freshman, and he led a 55-48 comeback victory over Texas in October. Williams completed 21-of-27 passes in an Alamo Bowl win over Oregon, throwing for three touchdowns. 

Batch was selected in the second round of the 1998 draft after four years at Eastern Michigan. He then played 12 NFL seasons, including eight with Pittsburgh from 2003–12. Batch went 25–30 as a starter in the NFL, finishing his career with 61 touchdowns and 52 interceptions. 

