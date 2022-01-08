Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Plans to ‘Entertain’ NFL Coaching Options

As rumors swirl around the idea of whether Jim Harbaugh will take a leap into the NFL coaching ranks, the Wolverines football coach did not hide the possibility of that outcome with a recent Michigan commit.

Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receive from Portland, Oregon, committed to the Wolverines on Dec. 10. However, the talented receiver—who chose Michigan over Auburn, Oregon, Penn State and USC—made his decision based on the school and not a coach.

Larry Clemons, Darrius's father, told 247Sports that Harbaugh would be engaging with the idea of NFL coaching.

“He said that he'll entertain (it),” Clemons said. “He was up front with us about that. I had Coach Harbaugh speak to my pastor. They had a good conversation. Our pastor asked him about that, and that's just that's the (reply) that he gave him.

“I have no choice but to respect a coach if he's up front with us like that,” Mr. Clemons said. “So, I respect him for that ... By him saying stuff like that I was like, ‘we can't pick a school because of a coach.’ We learned that from the Oregon (coaching change).”

SI Recommends

Harbaugh, who was on the hot seat and took a pay cut from Michigan a year ago, recently led the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship game and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia. He went from the Big Ten's top salary spot to eighth in the league with his new contract in the 2021 season. 

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Harbaugh's name is "firmly on the NFL radar.” Prior to Breer, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic heard from league and Michigan sources earlier this week that Harbaugh could be tempted to make a return to the NFL. Harbaugh was also closely linked as a potential coach for the Raiders

Breer also reported that there is a possibility that Harbaugh could be looking to “leverage more money out of Michigan,” after taking the reduction in pay. 

Harbaugh had a highly successful run with the 49ers from 2011 to ’14, going 44-19-1 with a Super Bowl appearance and three straight trips to the NFC championship. Both Breer and Feldman discussed Harbaugh’s relationship with Raiders owner Mark Davis as a potential factor in the decision. Harbaugh's first coaching job was as Raiders quarterbacks coach in '02–03, after which he became head coach at the University of San Diego. The Bears are also named as a potential landing spot.

While Harbaugh remains as Michigan's coach, only time will tell whether he will take his talents back to the NFL level or continue to build on a Wolverines’ program that will be looking to reach new strides in the 2022 season. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

kellen-moore-dallas-cowboys
NFL

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to Interview for Jaguars HC Vacancy

The Dallas assistant will interview with Jacksonville virtually from the Cowboys’ hotel in Philadelphia.

Bill O'Brien
NFL

Report: Bill O’Brien Will Interview for Jaguars HC Vacancy

The Alabama offensive coordinator will interview with the team next week after the CFP national championship game.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates after kicking a field goal during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

Q&A: The Highs, Lows and Doinks of Modern NFL Kicking

Several of the NFL’s all-time greatest kickers and others discuss the current turnover at the position, Justin Tucker’s record and more on Sunday’s 60 minutes.

Jared Verse
College Football

Albany Transfer Jared Verse Commits to Florida State Football

CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year will soon enroll at Florida State

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) acknowledges the fans after he broke Brett Favre's team record for touchdown passes Sunday.
Extra Mustard

Rodgers Debunks Fake Rumor About Him, Super Bowl

Sports analyst Boomer Esiason said he received a text message from a source claiming the quarterback would threaten to boycott if Packers made it.

baltimore-ravens-tyler-huntley-credit
NFL

QB Tyler Huntley to Start for Ravens Against Steelers

Baltimore ruled Jackson out for Sunday’s game because of his ankle injury.

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Play
NFL

Report: Why Bucs Waited Days to Release Antonio Brown

Coach Bruce Arians said his press conference on Sunday, “He is no longer a Buc, alright?” But, the wide receiver wasn't released until Thursday.

aaron rodgers (2)
NFL

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Will Start Against Lions on Sunday

Rodgers is only 23 yards shy of his 10th 4,000-yard season.