Report: Jaguars Will Interview Alabama Assistant Bill O’Brien for Head Coach Vacancy

After requesting interviews with several NFL coordinators, Jacksonville will now turn its attention to Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien for an interview next week in the Jaguars search for their next head coach.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that O’Brien will interview with Jacksonville after Alabama plays against Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 10. John Reid of the Florida Times Union had the timing of O'Brien's interview first. 

In his first year at Alabama, O’Brien has orchestrated a prolific Crimson Tide offense led by 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who has thrown for 4,503 yards, 46 touchdowns and five interceptions. As an offensive unit, Alabama has averaged 41.4 points and 495 yards per game.

Before his time with the Crimson Tide, O’Brien spent six-plus seasons as the head coach of the Texans. In his last season with Houston in 2020, he also served as team's general manager. Houston fired O’Brien on Oct. 5. 2020 following an 0–4 start to the 2020 season.

O’Brien's decisions as general manager were widely criticized, especially after he traded away then star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals and sent two first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Dolphins in exchange for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills. It also previously reported that Jack Easterby, the Texans' executive vice president of football operations, did not "see eye-to-eye" with O’Brien.

During his time in Houston, O’Brien recorded a 52–48 record with four AFC titles, and the Texans posted five winning campaigns in six seasons.

The Jaguars also have requested permission to interview at least half a dozen NFL coordinators, as well as former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. Pederson was the Jaguars' first interview, per Rapoport. Jacksonville will interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore and Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich virtually on Friday, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The Jaguars fired former head coach Urban Meyer, who spent less than a season with Jacksonville. The franchise recorded a 2–11 record in his leadership with the team's only victories coming against Buffalo and Miami.

Meyer's time with the franchise was filled with drama, making headlines for his conduct both on and off the field. 

The last incident before Meyer's eventual departure stemmed from a former kicker Josh Lambo going public about a practice incident in which Meyer allegedly kicked him. Lambo cited the NFL.com story about Meyer berating his staff and calling them “losers” as his reason for going public.

The Jaguars (2–14) are sit at the bottom of the AFC South division. 

