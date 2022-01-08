The Bison added to their dynasty on Saturday.

North Dakota State (14-1) continued its dominance, defeating Montana State 38-10 to win the 2021 FCS Championship.

Before Saturday's title game, the Bison—who are no strangers to the national championship game—had won each of their eight previous title game appearances, including five in a row from 2011 to 2015 and three in a row from 2017 to 2020.

Bison head coach Matt Entz earned his second FCS title, becoming the third-consecutive NDSU coach to win multiple national championships. NDSU also played 24 games in less than 11 months due to the FCS pushing its 2020 season to the spring of 2021.

The Bison recorded 380 rushing yards while averaging 7.2 yards per carry against the Bobcats’ defense. Five different players played a major role in NDSU's rushing attack but two stood out in Kamal Johnson—who finished the game with 106 yards on four carries and a touchdown—while Hunter Luepke was named the Most Outstanding Player with a 82 yards on 14 carries for three touchdowns.

Bison quarterback Cam Miller also threw for 126 yards and a touchdown in the game. NDSU led Montana State 28-0 at halftime and never took its foot off the gas.

Montana State's season came to an end after defeating three teams in the playoffs—UT Martin, Sam Houston (the defending FCS champion) and South Dakota State—to make an appearance in this year's championship game. The Bobcats finish the season 12-3 overall.

More College Football Coverage: