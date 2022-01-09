Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Provides His Thoughts on State of NIL in College Football

On the eve of yet another national championship appearance, Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked about how recent name, image and likeness legislation has changed his management of the Crimson Tide this season.

"Well, name, image and likeness is a positive thing for players. They have an opportunity to earn money, which they've always had the opportunity to do. This gives them an opportunity to do it by using their name, image and likeness, which I don't think is a bad thing," Saban told reporters. 

More than a dozen Alabama football players inked NIL deals this past summer, including Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young, who inked a deal with CAA for his NIL representation. 

Despite acknowledging how NIL was a positive for players, Saban also expressed some hesitation regarding its impact.

SI Recommends

"I think what is a little concerning is how is that used to get players to decide where they go to school, because I don't think that was the intention," Saban said. "I don't think that would be the NCAA's intention. I think we probably need some kind of national legislation to sort of control that to some degree, because I think there will be an imbalance relative to who can dominate college football if that's not regulated in some form or fashion."

Georgia coach Kirby Smart also provided his thoughts on the topic, saying, "You're going to have the haves and have-nots and the separations that's already there is going to grow larger.

"And the schools that have the capacity and the ability and are more competitive in the NIL market are going to be schools that step ahead on top of other schools."

The national championship is Monday, Jan. 10, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

More College Football Coverage:

Is the SEC’s Playoff Dominance Bad for College Football?
Three Years After Talks Started, Can CFP Expansion Get Over Its Hurdles?
Film Room: What Does Georgia Have to Do Differently This Time vs. Alabama?
Why Have Southern Teams Dominated the CFP? Follow the Money, and History 

YOU MAY LIKE

manny-machado
Play
Fantasy

That Championship Season, Part 2

A week-by-week examination of how Phil Dussault won the 2021 National Fantasy Baseball Championship.

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Report: Antonio Brown to Have Ankle Surgery Jan. 18

When the Buccaneers released Brown last week, they also issued a statement about his ankle injury.

mike-mccarthy
NFL

Mike McCarthy Explains Decision to Keep Cowboys Starters in Late

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, along with many Dallas starters, played into the fourth quarter vs. the Eagles.

jon-taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts are still on the playoff bubble.

Vic Fangio coaching Broncos
NFL

Vic Fangio Is Out for Many Reasons Beyond His Control

Denver dismissed the coach after three seasons despite an elite performance from his defense in 2021—the issue continues to be at quarterback.

Vic Fangio coaches for the Broncos.
NFL

Broncos, Coach Vic Fangio Part Ways After Three Seasons

He won just 19 games during his tenure with the Broncos.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson stand together on the court.
NBA

Steph, Draymond React to News of Thompson's Return

The Warriors’ star will make his season debut Sunday vs. the Cavaliers.

Tennessee Titans Jayon Brown & Rashaan Evans
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Team Defenses

A win against the Texans would give the Titans home-field advantage.