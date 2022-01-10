Skip to main content
AP Poll Voter Brett McMurphy Reveals Final Ballot Ahead of National Title Game

The national championship will be held in Indianapolis on Monday night, with Georgia and Alabama set to square off in what could be an instant classic. The winner is effectively guaranteed to finish atop the final AP Poll of the season, though the rest of the Top 25 has yet to be sorted out. 

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy released his final Top 25 poll on Monday. McMurphy placed Michigan at No. 3 despite its semifinal shellacking at the hands of Georgia, while Baylor moved ahead of Cincinnati and into the No. 4 spot.

Check out McMurphy's full ballot below: 

There weren't any major surprises in McMurphy's final rankings, though his final poll once again illustrated the SEC's dominance across the sport. Five SEC schools finished in the top 15, with Kentucky, Ole Miss and Arkansas joining the two national title contenders. Texas A&M was the final SEC school in the AP Top 25, checking in at No. 22. 

Another national champion from the SEC will be crowned on Monday night. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is slated for 8 p.m. CT. 

