The National Football Foundation officially announced the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 on Monday. The inductees include 18 players, some of whom went on to have NFL hall of fame type careers, and three coaches.

Former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck headlines the class. Luck spent three years at Stanford where he finished runner-up twice in Heisman voting before he was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL draft. Luck is second all-time in passing yards (9,430) and first in touchdown passes (82) in school history.

Former Georgia defensive back Champ Bailey will also be inducted. Bailey was a consensus All-American in 1998 and played defense, offense and even returned several punts. He was also named the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner in 1998. The award is given to the nation's top defensive player.

Here is the full list of inductees for the 2022 class:

Players:

LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997–99)

Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996–98)

Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007–08)

Sylvester Croom – C, Alabama (1972–74)

Mike Doss – S, Ohio State (1999–2002)

Chuck Ealey – QB, Toledo (1969–71)

Kevin Faulk – AP/RB, LSU (1995–98)

Moe Gardner – DT, Illinois (1987–90)

Boomer Grigsby – LB, Illinois State (2001–04)

Mike Hass – WR, Oregon State (2002–05)

Marvin Jones – LB, Florida State (1990–92)

Andrew Luck – QB, Stanford (2009–11)

Mark Messner – DT, Michigan (1985–88)

Terry Miller – RB, Oklahoma State (1974–77)

Rashaan Salaam – RB, Colorado (1992–94)

Dennis Thomas – C, Alcorn State (1971–73)

Zach Wiegert – OT, Nebraska (1991–94)

Roy Williams – DB, Oklahoma (1999–2001)

Coaches:

John Luckhardt – 225-70-2 (76.1%); Washington and Jefferson [PA] (1982–98), California [PA] (2002–11)

Billy Jack Murphy – 91-44-1 (67.3%); Memphis (1958–71)

Gary Pinkel – 191-110-3 (63.3%); Toledo (1991–2000), Missouri (2001–15)

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 6. but the location has yet to be decided.

