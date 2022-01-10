Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

The Latest on College Football Playoff Expansion Talks

College Football Playoff leaders could not reach unanimity during Monday's meeting, so no decision on expansion was reached

The setback now puts expansion before the current CFP contract expires in jeopardy. 

Bob Bowlsby, the Big 12 commissioner, said the vote "didn't even get close." He added that the timeframe to expand the Playoff before 2026, the same year the current CFP contract expires, is shrinking. Both eight-team and 12-team expansion models have been considered.

“There's some possibility [of expanding the CFP] but it gets to be a smaller and smaller possibility with each passing day,” Bowlsby said, per The Athletic

SI Recommends

“We're going into overtime,” executive director Bill Hancock said.

Bowlsby said the remaining topics that commissioners are split on are automatic qualifiers, bowl games and the timing of it all. All those topics, including revenue distribution, will be discussed going forward. There will be another meeting in the future but it's unclear exactly when. 

Mississippi State president Mark Keenum, the chair of the CFP's board of managers, was optimistic despite Monday's announcement. 

“I think we're gonna get there," Keenum said, per ESPN. “I think that there's a commitment on the part of our commissioners that we're going to move forward to come up with an expansion for college football. And you know, time is something that we recognize that we need to move as quickly as we can. ... We still have four years remaining, but we obviously want to make a decision well before that. And I know that everyone had arrived here in hopes that we could come to a decision here at this meeting, but we still have some more work to do.”

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Ettore “Big E” Ewen got a small taste of WWE glory and is ready for much more.
Wrestling

Big E Ready to Climb Back Atop WWE

Ettore “Big E” Ewen got a small taste of glory and is ready for much more.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 18 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

Reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 18 betting, including the Colts' epic flop against the Jaguars.

Josh Gad at a Dolphins game.
Extra Mustard

'Frozen' Actor Rips Dolphins for Firing Brian Flores

He said it was “perhaps the single worst decision this organization has ever made.“

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrate their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Which Team Would You Bet to Win Super Bowl LVI?

With the playoff field set, our betting experts reveal which teams they would wager on to win Super Bowl LVI.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Way-Too-Early Rankings for the 2022 Fantasy Football Season

Lots will change, but it's never too soon to look ahead to next year.

gus-kirk-ian
Play
Extra Mustard

Nine NFL Broadcasting Thoughts As the Regular Season Comes To a Close

Praise for broadcasters, changes we'd like to see to telecasts and more

Andrew Jennings was an intrepid journalist who uncovered FIFA corruption
Soccer

Andrew Jennings, Journalist Who Exposed FIFA, Dies at 78

Jennings was a groundbreaking investigative journalist who exposed the darker corners of the IOC and FIFA in his distinguished career.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores looks on.
NFL

Brian Flores Shares Statement After Dolphins Firing

Flores was let go after back-to-back winning seasons in Miami.