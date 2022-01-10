Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Dereck Lively Finds Himself On Top the SI99 Basketball Rankings
Dereck Lively Finds Himself On Top the SI99 Basketball Rankings

Week 8: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Kansas signee Gradey Dick powers Sunrise Christian to No. 1 in national boys basketball rankings.

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated.

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here.

Power 25 week 8

1. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (12-1)

2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (14-2)

3. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (17-1)

4. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (13-3)

5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (14-1)

6. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (5-0)

7. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (21-0)

8. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (11-2)

9. Richardson (Richardson, Tex.) (19-1)

10. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (6-1)

11. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (10-1)

SI Recommends

12. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (8-1)

13. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (12-3)

14. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (11-3)

15. Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) (11-3)

16. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (15-7)

17. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (16-0)

18. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (14-0)

19. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (14-1)

20. Gonzaga College (Washington D.C.) (7-0)

21. St. Frances (Baltimore, Md.) (16-2)

22. Newton (Covington, Ga.) (13-1)

23. Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.) (19-2)

24. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) (9-0)

25. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) (9-1)

Who qualifies for the Power 25?

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.

YOU MAY LIKE

The Miami Hurricanes bench storms the court after defeating the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
College Basketball

Miami Is the Talk of the ACC—Just Don’t Tell the Hurricanes

Picked to finish 12th in the conference, the team sits atop the standings after a statement win against Duke.

Novak Djokovic
Play
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Has Been Allowed Into Australia ... For Now

After a successful appeal of the denial of his visa, the tennis player was allowed into Melbourne with a medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. But the country's immigration minister could flip the situation on its head by overruling the decision.

Pete Carroll coaching for the Seahawks.
NFL

Pete Carroll Comments on Job Status After 2021 Season

He was asked about what he thought his future in the team would look like.

Don Maynard with the Jets.
NFL

HOF Wide Receiver Don Maynard Dead at 86

When he retired in 1973, he was pro football’s career receiving leader with 633 catches for 11,834 yards.

Juan Soto home run trot
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Early ADP Data and SIscores for Hitters

Use these numbers as a baseline to prepare for your fantasy baseball draft.

taysom
NFL

Sean Payton Offers Injury Update on Taysom Hill

The Saints quarterback suffered a foot injury Sunday against the Falcons.

The College Football Playoff logo.
College Football

Update on College Football Playoff Expansion

The window to reach an agreement to expand the Playoff before 2026 is shrinking.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen got a small taste of WWE glory and is ready for much more.
Wrestling

Big E Ready to Climb Back Atop WWE

Ettore “Big E” Ewen got a small taste of glory and is ready for much more.