Alabama Star Jameson Williams Goes Down With Leg Injury During National Title Game

Alabama's excitement after pulling off its longest play of the College Football Playoff final was quickly tempered when its star wideout went down with what appeared to be a severe injury.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams hauled in a 40-yard reception, streaking down the middle of the field to beat the Georgia secondary. In trying to make a cut to avoid a tackle, he stepped awkwardly with his left leg, falling to the turf and immediately grabbing his left knee in pain.

Williams was helped off the field, putting no weight on his left leg and went into the medical tent on the sideline. He was later shown walking to the locker room without any assistance.

A finalist for the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wide receiver, Williams was a first-team All-SEC selection this season, his first with the program after transferring from Ohio State. Coming into Monday's game, the junior had 75 receptions for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 352 yards and two scores via kick return. He had four catches for 65 yards prior to his exit.

