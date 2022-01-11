Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of legendary Crimson Tide coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, announced Tuesday he will enter the transfer portal.

Tyson thanked Alabama coach Nick Saban as well as the Crimson Tide assistant coaches and team staff for his opportunity to play for the Crimson Tide over the last three years and being a part of winning a national championship.

“It was a lifelong dream of mine,” Tyson said. “... I am about to graduate, and I have entered the transfer portal to continue to play football and to continue my education ... I will always treasure the experiences and friendships I have gained one the past years. The University of Alabama will always hold a spot in my heart.”

Tyson, a former four-star recruit in the 2019 class, has three years of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 waiver. He initially signed his letter of intent to Alabama in December 2018 before enrolling to the university in January 2019.

This season, Tyson threw for 150 yards on 10-of-16 passes in five games of action. In addition to Tyson, Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders entered the transfer portal.

Sanders, a former four-star linebacker, finished the 2021 season with 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He initially signed his letter of intent to play for Alabama in April 2019.

