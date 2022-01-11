Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Early Georgia TD Negated After Controversial Incompletion Call

Georgia’s vaunted defense did not manage to sack Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the team’s SEC championship showdown just over a month ago. That issue was very nearly rectified early on in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship, on what looked for a while like a tone-setting strip sack and touchdown return for the Dawgs.

Georgia’s pair of defensive superstars—defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean—were responsible for the near-scoop-and-score. Davis got to Young, forcing him to try and get rid of the ball. 

After some confusion, Dean recovered the ball a few yards down field, and with no whistle blown, returned it for a long touchdown.

Unfortunately for the Georgia defense, Alabama’s Heisman winner made a heads up play.

SI Recommends

Young managed to get a throw off, as Davis bore down on him. After a lengthy replay, it was determined that he was attempting a forward pass, negating the sack, the scoop and the score.

The Crimson Tide offense took advantage, driving deep into Bulldogs territory on the game’s opening drive before stalling out and settling for a 37-yard Will Reichard field goal.

Alabama leads Georgia 3–0 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

maqb-week-18-brian-flores-matt-nagy-trevor-lawrence
Play
NFL

MAQB: Flores, Nagy Will Get Second Chances

News and notes around the league as the teams that missed the playoffs start making major moves.

geno-smith-seahawks
NFL

Report: Seahawks QB Geno Smith Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Seattle's backup quarterback, who is set to be a free agent, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. by the Washington State Patrol.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Way-Too-Early Rankings for the 2022 Fantasy Football Season

Lots will change, but it's never too soon to look ahead to next year.

FBS College Football Championship Game, College sports, College football, FBS College Football Playoff, Sports, Football
College Football

Tension Looms As CFB's Playoff Expansion Model Is Delayed—Again

Blocks away from the site of tonight’s national title game, leaders could not agree on an expansion model, leaving some exhausted—and angry.

Christian McCaffrey with the Panthers.
NFL

Panthers GM, Coach Comment on McCaffrey Trade Rumors

McCaffrey has only appeared in 10 games in the last two seasons.

jerod-mayo-patriots
NFL

Broncos Request to Speak to Pats Assistant Jerod Mayo for HC Vacancy

Another New England assistant is interviewing for a head coaching vacancy.

shaq lawson
NFL

Shaq Lawson Clears Waivers, Can Play for Any Team in Playoffs

Lawson, a former first-round pick who played in 14 games in 2021, cleared waivers on Monday after being released by the Jets.

Aric Almirola drives during the NASCAR Burnouts on Broadway event on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Racing

Aric Almirola Announces He’ll Retire After 2022 NASCAR Season

The current Stewart-Haas Racing driver has made over 560 starts across the three national series during his career.