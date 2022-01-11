Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Injury Update for Star Alabama WR Jameson Williams

If Alabama is to capture its second straight national title on Monday night, it will do so without its leading receiver. Jameson Williams, a breakout player for the Crimson Tide with over 1,500 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on the year, is out for the remainder of the game after going down with an apparent leg injury in the first half.

Chris Low of ESPN shared an update on Williams's status as the second half got underway in Indianapolis.

Williams suffered the injury on his biggest play of the first half, a 40-yard reception over the middle of the field. He went down after an awkward step, and was helped to the medical tent.

Alabama is also without 1,000 yard receiver John Metchie after his torn ACL in the SEC championship against Georgia. Nick Saban stressed the opportunity this presents for his team's young players during a halftime interview.

SI Recommends

“They're young but have talent,” he said. “They're capable. Don't have the experience but they're going to get it tonight.”

Slade Bolden, the team's third leading receiver, has six receptions for 37 yards so far. Cameron Latu, Alabama's top receiving threat at tight end, leads the team with 70 yards on two receptions.

Alabama leads Georgia 9–6 midway through the third quarter. No touchdowns have been scored in the game thus far.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the first quarter in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
College Football

Alabama's Jameson Williams Suffers Non-Contact Leg Injury

The Tide's leading receiver went down after making a 40-yard catch in the second quarter, and needed to be helped off the field.

USATSI_17485351
College Football

Georgia Mascot Uga Perfectly Sums Up First Half of National Title Game

Was the CFP national title game too much for the bulldog? It appeared so when Uga was caught taking a snooze.

Jameson Williams catches a pass vs. Georgia
College Football

Nick Saban Shares Reaction to Jameson Williams Injury

The Crimson Tide are down two star receivers after Williams went down in the first half.

bryce young (2)
College Football

Alabama, Georgia Complete Historic Low-Scoring First Half

Neither the Crimson Tide nor Bulldogs could find the end zone in Indianapolis, as both teams combined for five field goals and no touchdowns.

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Katy Perry (L) and Kacey Musgraves sing \"Here you come again\" as part of a tribute to Dolly Parton during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Extra Mustard

Katy Perry, Alesso Debut Music Video During National Title Halftime

“When I’m Gone” marks the first time ESPN has dropped a music video during a live broadcast.

brian-daboll-bills
NFL

Bears Ask to Speak With Bills Assistant About HC Job

The Bears have begun their search for Matt Nagy's replacement.

Alabama Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien during warm ups before the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati
Extra Mustard

Alabama OC O'Brien Loses It After Team Doesn't Convert Third Down

The all-SEC national championship is only through one quarter and has already showcased heightened emotions and controversial calls.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) hurdles the tackle attempt of Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during an overtime period at Allegiant Stadium.
Podcasts

The Night When a Tie Was a Win | The MMQB NFL Podcast

An absurd Week 18 recap with the playoff picture.