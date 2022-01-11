Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Georgia Star LB Nakobe Dean Accidentally Wears Alabama National Champions Hat

It was a near-perfect night for Nakobe Dean and the Georgia defense on Monday. 

Dean tallied four tackles in Georgia's 32-18 victory over Alabama to win the national championship, a victory cemented on a pick-six from cornerback Kelee Ringo in the game's final minutes. Dean celebrated with his teammates on the field postgame in Indianapolis, though there was a brief wardrobe issue for the star linebacker. Dean was shown wearing an Alabama national championship hat, likely given to him in some sort of mixup. Dean didn't seem to mind too much as he celebrated Georgia's first national title since the 1980 season. 

Dean leaves behind quite the impressive legacy at Georgia if he declares for the 2022 NFL draft. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and he was also given the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker. 

SI Recommends

Fortunately, he had on the right hat by the time he got to his postgame press conference.

Perhaps we'll see Dean donning a Super Bowl champions hat in the next decade after a standout career with the Bulldogs. 

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Nick Saban and Kirby Smart in the media scrum after the 2021–22 national title game.
College Football

What Nick Saban Told Kirby Smart After Title Game

The Alabama head coach was gracious in defeat as he spoke to his long time former assistant after the Crimson Tide's loss.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett
College Football

Georgia Finally—Finally!—Vanquishes Its Alabama Demons

Stetson Bennett, doubted all year, rebounded from disaster to cement himself a Bulldogs' legend.

kelee ringo
College Football

Kirby Smart Was Screaming Two Words at Kelee Ringo During Pick-Six

As the Georgia defensive back streaked down the sideline to seal the national championship, Smart had other ideas.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) returns a interception for a touchdown Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
College Football

Ringo’s Last-Minute Pick-Six Clinches National Title For UGA

Stetson Bennett has gone from a former walk-on QB to a national champion, and Kirby Smart is the first Crimson Tide assistant coach under Nick Saban to beat him.

stetson-bennett-georgia
College Football

Bennett Cries Tears of Joy After Georgia Beats Alabama

It was a night to remember for Georgia's QB in the national championship.

Stetson Bennett attempts to throw ball while being taken down during national championship. It's ruled a fumble.
College Football

CFB Fans Split on Controversial Stetson Bennett Fumble

Two big calls went Alabama's way on the same play, leading to serious debate online.

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Alabama's Bryce Young; Wake Forest's Sam Hartman
College Football

College Football Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022

As the confetti falls on Georgia, we're already looking ahead to next season.

terrell-owens-alabama
College Football

Alabama Superfan Terrell Owens Shown at National Title Game

The Hall-of-Fame wideout still looks like he could register a few receptions if called upon.