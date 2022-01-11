Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kelee Ringo’s Last-Minute Pick-Six Clinches National Title for Georgia

What started out as the battle of the field goals soon turned into a throwing competition in the fourth quarter that arguably had to eventually result in a pick-six.

And that moment came for Georgia’s Kelee Ringo with less than a minute to go in the national title game. 

The Bulldogs were up by eight points when the defensive back intercepted Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young's dart, running it back 79-yards for the title winning touchdown.   

Monday’s win over Alabama marks Georgia football’s first national championship since 1980. Stetson Bennett has gone from a former walk-on quarterback to a national champion, and Kirby Smart became the first former Alabama assistant coach under Nick Saban to beat him.

SI Recommends

Momentum shifted in Georgia’s favor as Bennett threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell for a 19–18 lead in the fourth. The defense held strong against Young and the Crimson Tide, giving way to Bennett's 15-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers with with just over three minutes remaining. 

Then came Ringo.

Smart ran down the sideline as Ringo sprinted back, seemingly shouting two words on repeat as the defensive star tried to make it to the end zone—down.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

stetson-bennett-georgia
College Football

Bennett Cries Tears of Joy After Georgia Beats Alabama

It was a night to remember for Georgia's QB in the national championship.

Stetson Bennett attempts to throw ball while being taken down during national championship. It's ruled a fumble.
College Football

CFB Fans Split on Controversial Stetson Bennett Fumble

Two big calls went Alabama's way on the same play, leading to serious debate online.

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Alabama's Bryce Young; Wake Forest's Sam Hartman
College Football

College Football Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022

As the confetti falls on Georgia, we're already looking ahead to next season.

terrell-owens-alabama
College Football

Alabama Superfan Terrell Owens Shown at National Title Game

The Hall-of-Fame wideout still looks like he could register a few receptions if called upon.

stetson bennett
College Football

Controversial Fourth Quarter Fumble Call Goes Alabama's Way

With the Tide's offense struggling to finish drives, the defense made the key play thanks to a favorable review by the officials.

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Thursday Night Football sideline reporter Kristina Pink during the Green Bay Packers against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Extra Mustard

FOX Sideline Reporter OK After Scary Fall During Broadcast

Clippers courtside reporter Kristina Pink slipped and fell to the court following a postgame interview.

scott-van-pelt-espn
Media

SVP to Miss Monday's SportsCenter After Medical Scare

The sportscaster will miss Monday's SportsCenter following Alabama vs. Georgia.

Jameson Williams injures his knee in the national championship.
College Football

Alabama Star WR Jameson Williams Out for Game After Injuring Leg

Williams went down in the first half of tonight's national title game against Georgia.