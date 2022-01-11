It was a disappointing night on Monday for Nick Saban and Alabama.

The Crimson Tide lost to Georgia 32–18 as the Bulldogs captured the national championship, keeping Saban from an eighth national title. But Alabama's coach didn't appear too dour in his postgame press conference.

Saban heaped praise on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson following Monday's loss, telling the media “they're not defined by one game.”

“These two guys sitting up here, they're not defined by one game,” Saban said before Young and Anderson left the postgame podium. “These guys played great for us all year, they're great competitors, they were great leaders on this team and they contributed tremendously to the success of this team.”

Anderson tallied four tackles in Monday's loss. Young threw for 369 yards and one touchdown, though he added a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six on Alabama's penultimate drive of the game. Luckily for the Crimson Tide, both stars will be returning in 2022 as they eye a return to the College Football Playoff.

