Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Nick Saban Praises Stars at Postgame Press Conference: 'They're Not Defined by One Game

It was a disappointing night on Monday for Nick Saban and Alabama. 

The Crimson Tide lost to Georgia 32–18 as the Bulldogs captured the national championship, keeping Saban from an eighth national title. But Alabama's coach didn't appear too dour in his postgame press conference. 

Saban heaped praise on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson following Monday's loss, telling the media “they're not defined by one game.”

SI Recommends

“These two guys sitting up here, they're not defined by one game,” Saban said before Young and Anderson left the postgame podium. “These guys played great for us all year, they're great competitors, they were great leaders on this team and they contributed tremendously to the success of this team.”

Anderson tallied four tackles in Monday's loss. Young threw for 369 yards and one touchdown, though he added a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six on Alabama's penultimate drive of the game. Luckily for the Crimson Tide, both stars will be returning in 2022 as they eye a return to the College Football Playoff. 

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

college-football-playoff-2022
College Football

McMurphy Reveals Final AP Ballot Before National Title Game

The ballot was revealed before Monday's national championship in Indianapolis.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the first quarter in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
College Football

Former NFL Star Blames Turf for Jameson Williams Injury

A former Super Bowl MVP thinks the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium is to blame for Williams's injury.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Play
Betting

2021 NFL Season Betting Review: The Teams and Players That Rewarded and Burned Bettors

Analyzing the teams and players that rewarded and burned bettors during the 2021 season.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) celebrates after a dunk during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA

Jarrett Allen Is Quietly Making the Unlikeliest All-Star Case

The center might be a silent giant, but his game has reached an All-Star level in Cleveland.

Kirby Smart and Nick Saban embrace.
Betting

Betting Favorites for 2022-23 Released After UGA Wins Title

Two SEC powers will enter next season as favorites to win the title.

USMNT's Gio Reyna
Soccer

Reyna, Weah Uncertain for USMNT's Upcoming Qualifiers

Gio Reyna has been out since early September, while Tim Weah suffered a thigh injury last month.

Jun 2, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) runs the bases after hitting a triple during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Sahlen Field.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 400 Hitters by SIscore

Kirby Smart holding up the national championship trophy.
Play
College Football

Final AP Poll Released After Georgia's Title Win Over Alabama

Here's what the final AP poll looked like.