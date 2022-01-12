Skip to main content
Report: Alabama WR Jameson Williams Suffers Torn ACL in National Title Game

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday evening, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Williams is one of the top projected wide receivers in the 2022 NFL draft. Per Schefter, Williams will have surgery in the next 10 days and doctors expect him to undergo a full recovery. 

Williams suffered the injury in the first half of the CFP title game on a 40-yard reception over the middle of the field. He went down after an awkward step and was helped to the medical tent. 

Williams did not return to the game. He finished the 33–18 win over Alabama with four catches for 65 yards.

A finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s best wide receiver, Williams was a first-team All-SEC selection this season, his first with the program after transferring from Ohio State. Williams finished the season with 1,572 yards receiving and and 15 touchdowns.

