Days after the end of the college football season, ESPN has made a big splash in its coverage of the sport, hiring Pete Thamel away from Yahoo Sports.

On Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that ESPN was set to bring on Thamel as its “Adam Schefter of college football.” Less than 24 hours later, Thamel has been officially announced as the network's new senior writer, with a major multi-platform deal that will also have him appearing on a number of ESPN programs.

“I’m thrilled to join the talented team at ESPN and contribute to their outstanding college football coverage,” Thamel said in the network's announcement. “ESPN is the preeminent destination for college football fans, and I look forward to contributing across all of their various platforms.”

Per the release, Thamel will appear on programs including College GameDay, SportsCenter, College Football Live, and Get Up. He will maintain a significant writing presence on ESPN.com as well as covering college basketball for the network.

Thamel has been at Yahoo Sports since 2017. He previously covered college sports for Sports Illustrated and The New York Times.

